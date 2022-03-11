ВОЙНА В Украине документ Есть решение Европейского Совета в Версале - Украина как никогда близка к вступлению в ЕС

2022-03-11 15:30

В ночь на пятницу, 11 марта, в Версале состоялось неформальное заседание Европейского совета (саммит ЕС).

Напомним, что накануне саммита глава Еврокомиссии Урсула фон дер Ляйен заявила, что лидеры стран Евросоюза обсудят Украину, которую следует считать частью европейской семьи. Фон дер Ляйен отметила, что участники саммита должны обозначить, что у них с Украиной «общая дальнейшая судьба».

Саммит закончился одобрением декларации. Европейский Совет признал европейские стремления и выбор Украины, как указано в Соглашении об ассоциации.

Что касается перспективы членства Украины в ЕС, то в этой декларации сказано следующее:

«28 февраля 2022 года Президент Украины, реализуя право Украины избирать свою судьбу, подал заявку Украины на вступление в Европейский Союз.

Совет ЕС быстро принял решение предложить Еврокомиссии подать свое заключение по этому заявлению в соответствии с соответствующими положениями Договоров ЕС.

До вынесения этого решения и теперь мы будем еще больше укреплять наши связи и углублять наше партнерство, чтобы поддержать Украину на ее европейском пути. Украина принадлежит к нашей европейской семье».

В свою очередь, президент Литвы Гитанас Науседа в своем Твиттере очень позитивно оценил итоги саммита.

«Историческая ночь в Версале. После пяти часов жарких дискуссий лидеры ЕС сказали «да» украинской евроинтеграции. Процесс начался. Теперь дело за нами и украинцами, чтобы сделать это быстро. Героический украинский народ заслуживает того, чтобы знать, что ему рады в ЕС», - написал он.

Оригинал декларации уже обнародован на официальном сайте Евросовета - 5 пунктов:

Statement of the heads of state or government, meeting in Versailles, on the Russian military aggression against Ukraine, 10 March 2022

1. Two weeks ago Russia brought war back to Europe. Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine grossly violates international law and the principles of the UN Charter and undermines European and global security and stability. It is inflicting unspeakable suffering on the Ukrainian population. Russia, and its accomplice Belarus, bear full responsibility for this war of aggression and those responsible will be held to account for their crimes, including for indiscriminately targeting civilians and civilian objects. In this respect we welcome the decision of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to open an investigation. We call for the safety and security of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities to be ensured immediately with the assistance of the International Atomic Energy Agency. We demand that Russia ceases its military action and withdraws all forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine immediately and unconditionally, and fully respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence within its internationally recognised borders.

2. We commend the people of Ukraine for their courage in defending their country and our shared values of freedom and democracy. We will not leave them alone. The EU and its Member States will continue to provide coordinated political, financial, material and humanitarian support. We are committed to provide support for the reconstruction of a democratic Ukraine once the Russian onslaught has ceased. We are determined to increase even further our pressure on Russia and Belarus. We have adopted significant sanctions and remain ready to move quickly with further sanctions.

3. Countless people are fleeing the war in Ukraine. We offer temporary protection to all war refugees from Ukraine. We commend European countries, notably at the borders with Ukraine, for showing immense solidarity in hosting Ukrainian war refugees. The EU and its Member States will continue to show solidarity and provide humanitarian, medical and financial support to all refugees and the countries hosting them. We call for funds to be made available without delay through a swift adoption of the proposal on Cohesion’s Action for Refugees in Europe (CARE) and through ReactEU. We call on Russia to fully abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law. It must ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access to the victims and internally displaced persons in Ukraine, and allow safe passage for those civilians who want to leave.

4. The European Council acknowledged the European aspirations and the European choice of Ukraine, as stated in the Association Agreement. On 28 February 2022, exercising the right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny, the President of Ukraine submitted the application of Ukraine to become a member of the European Union. The Council has acted swiftly and invited the Commission to submit its opinion on this application in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Treaties. Pending this and without delay, we will further strengthen our bonds and deepen our partnership to support Ukraine in pursuing its European path. Ukraine belongs to our European family.

5. The Council has invited the Commission to submit its opinions on the applications of the Republic of Moldova and Georgia.